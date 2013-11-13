By Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas
tumbled to a two-month low on Wednesday after
Brazil's second-largest airline posted its seventh straight
quarterly loss and forecast no rebound in the domestic market
next year.
Gol reported a net loss of 197 million reais ($85 million)
in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 309 million reais a
year earlier, according to a late Tuesday filing.
After slashing flights within Brazil by about 5 percent in
2012 and 9 percent this year due to weak demand and soaring fuel
costs, Gol said in a separate filing it plans to keep the size
of its domestic network unchanged next year.
"The adjustments made in the domestic market this year have
led the company's supply to a size compatible with the economic
scenario expected for 2014," Gol said in the filing.
Gol shares fell as much as 9 percent in Sao Paulo to their
lowest since early September before recovering to a 7 percent
drop in afternoon trading.
The rocky earnings and glum outlook reinforced concerns
about the ability of Brazil's airlines to handle an onslaught of
foreign fans during the 2014 World Cup. Shrinking domestic
operations have led tourism officials to suggest allowing
foreign carriers to run routes within Brazil during the
tournament - a proposal opposed by the aviation minister.
Gol plans to continue its push into more profitable
international routes, expanding foreign flights by 5 percent to
8 percent next year, chief executive Paulo Kakinoff told
analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.
By flying more internationally and keeping a lid on domestic
capacity, Kakinoff said there was room for Gol to continue
increasing its average ticket prices next year.
Earnings before interest and taxes, a gauge of operating
profit known as EBIT, rose to 37 million reais in the third
quarter, compared with an operating loss of 201 million reais a
year ago. But analysts said the result was bolstered largely by
new leasing arrangements.
"Excluding sale lease-back operations (on some planes), EBIT
would have been negative 5.4 million reais in the third
quarter," wrote Itau BBA analyst Renata Faber in a client note.