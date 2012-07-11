* New flights from Sao Paulo to Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia
* Gol's international flights emptier than rivals' in 2011
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas said on Wednesday it is expanding its
South American destinations and will adjust international routes
where the carrier's occupancy has fallen short of competitors.
Beginning this month and next, Gol will offer direct flights
from Sao Paulo to Montevideo, Asuncion and Santa Cruz, Bolivia.
It will also increase the frequency of flights to Buenos Aires
from Brazil's southern states, according to a company statement.
The adjustments to Gol's international routes come as the
carrier slashes around 100 domestic flights from its network.
Gol is also cutting about 2,500 employees this year after losing
710 million reais ($350 million) in 2011 due to poorly
controlled growth and soaring fuel and labor costs.
Gol's flights to foreign destinations made up about 9
percent of the distance its planes flew last year. The airline's
load factor, a measure of occupancy, on international flights
was 62.6 percent in 2011, versus 78.8 percent for the industry.
Gol will also be facing less competition for international
passengers in the short run, after the Uruguayan government
decided to shut down the country's flagship carrier Pluna
because of financial troubles.
When Gol first announced its new flights to Montevideo last
week, the company said the decision was not related to the end
of Pluna's operations. Gol recently cancelled flights to
Santiago, the hub of its chief rival, LATAM Airlines Group
, whose TAM unit is Brazil's largest airline.
Shares of Gol gained 1.6 percent in late Wednesday trading
in Sao Paulo to 8.27 reais, down 33 percent so far this year.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes and Brad Haynes; Additional
reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by
Andrew Hay)