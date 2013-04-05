BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
SAO PAULO, April 5 Shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reversed losses in Friday afternoon trading and rose about 2 percent after Brazil's government said it was considering extending financial aid to the country's beleaguered airline sector.
Civil Aviation Minister Wellington Moreira Franco told Reuters on Friday that the ministry asked state development bank BNDES and industry regulator Anac for a series of studies as it seeks ways to resolve some of the industry's problems.
At 5:21 p.m. (2021 GMT), Gol shares were up 1.57 percent to 11.03 reais, after having fallen as low as 10.14 reais earlier in the session. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: