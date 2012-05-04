BRIEF-Bacanora announces acquisition of 50 pct interest in strategic german lithium asset
SAO PAULO May 4 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas is not in talks to sell a stake to another airline, Chief Executive Constantino de Oliveira Junior said on a Friday call with reporters.
Earlier on Friday, the airline posted a first-quarter loss as higher fuel and other operating costs offset efforts to rein in expenses. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Pacific ridge acquires a new zinc exploration project in Yukon
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.