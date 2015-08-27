Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
TEL AVIV Aug 27 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it plans to review the possible purchase of holdings in its competitor Golan Telecom.
This follows an invitation by Bank Rothschild, which Golan hired to represent its shareholders in a possible sale of the company.
"There is no assurance that the company will make an offer to purchase Golan Telecom nor as to the execution of such a sale," Cellcom said in a statement.
Golan, which has recruited 850,000 subscribers since launching in 2012, said on Wednesday its shareholders had hired an investment bank to explore options including putting the company up for sale, acquiring a competitor or staying independent.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.