London Jan 23 Norwegian tanker operator Golar LNG said on Monday it will reactivate up to three 1970s-built tankers, part of a sector-wider scramble to rebuild balance sheets as short-term rents rise fivefold.

Golar bought the remaining 50 percent of the LNG Gandria tanker for $19.5 million, noting that a final decision to reactivate the 1977-built vessel after four years in lay up will follow in a matter of weeks.

In addition, Golar committed $15 million for upgrades to reactivate its Hilli tanker, built two years earlier.

"The Company is targeting her readiness for service prior to the end of March 2012. Golar has already received proposals for chartering of the vessel," according to a statement.

Golar's Gimi is on charter to GDF Suez following reactivation last summer.

"The reintroduction of Gimi, Hilli, and Gandria in the market will secure additional earnings growth for our company in the next quarters while we are waiting for our first newbuildings to come out in 2013," Golar chief executive Doug Arnell said.

Increasing worldwide gas production and surging demand from Japan has prompted a surprise turnaround in tanker earnings and fueled a scramble to pin down any available shipping capacity.

Spot rental rates have risen more than fivefold to about $150,000/day compared with the summer of 2010.