UPDATE 2-Oil edges up on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-to-high $50s a barrel in 1H 2017 -NAB
May 10 Golar LNG Ltd said Oscar Spieler would replace Gary Smith as chief executive, as the natural gas shipping company realigns operations, including building up its presence in the Brazilian power generation market.
The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with a private equity firm for investments in Golar Power, its unit that holds an interest in a 1.5 gigawatt power station in Sergipe, Brazil.
Spieler, who was Golar LNG's chief executive between July 2009 and June 2011, was responsible for the company's first floating liquefied natural gas project. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING, Feb 3 China will launch the trading of green certificates for solar and wind power on July 1 in a bid to help reduce government subsidies to the renewables sector, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.