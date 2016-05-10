* Oscar Spieler to replace Gary Smith as CEO
* In talks with pvt equity firm for power investment
* Shares rise as much as 9.4 pct
(Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
By Amrutha Gayathri
May 10 Golar LNG Ltd said former Chief
Executive Oscar Spieler would return to the top job as the
natural gas shipping company pushes deeper into the Brazilian
power generation market to cope with weakness in freight rates.
Sluggish demand for LNG from key markets such as South Korea
and Japan, coupled with growing supply of tankers, has hurt
rates for transporting the fuel in the past couple of years.
Golar LNG said on Tuesday it was in talks with a private
equity firm for investment in Golar Power, which holds an
interest in a 1.5 gigawatt power station in Sergipe, Brazil.
Golar LNG shares rose as much as 9.4 percent on Tuesday.
The news comes about two months after the company's joint
venture with Brazilian company GenPower Participaçoes said it
had reached a preliminary deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for
LNG supply to the gas-to-power project in Sergipe.
The estimated cost of Sergipe project is $1.2 billion, of
which Golar LNG has to raise about 25 percent, or $300 million,
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Michael Webber wrote in a note.
Spieler, who led the company between July 2009 and June
2011, will replace Gary Smith, who is stepping down. Spieler was
responsible for Golar LNG's first floating liquefied natural gas
project, the company said.
Golar LNG has also hired former BP Plc executive
Krzysztof Zielicki to work with Schlumberger Ltd, its
partner for developing stranded gas assets.
Golar LNG is developing a floating LNG project off
Equatorial Guinea with Ophir Energy Plc, which was in
talks with Schlumberger for sale of a 40 percent stake in the
project. However, Ophir and Schlumberger could not reach an
agreement.
Golar LNG shares were up 7 percent at $18.40 in afternoon
trading. Up to Monday's close, the stock had lost nearly
two-thirds of its value in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)