Sept 11 Golar LNG Ltd :
* Said on Wednesday it was closing secondary offering of
32,000,000 shares of its common stock by World Shipholding Ltd
* Said closing included 4,173,913 common shares purchased
pursuant to the underwriters' previously announced option to
purchase additional common shares
* Said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of
common shares by World Shipholding
* Said BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman, Sachs & Co.,
Morgan Stanley and RS Platou Markets AS acted as joint
book-running managers
* Said Arctic Securities, BNP PARIBAS, DNB Markets and
Pareto Securities acted as co-managers in the offering
