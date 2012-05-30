(Refiles to fix dateline)
May 30 Golar LNG Ltd, a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) shipping company, has secured an 11-month
contract for one of its ships at a significantly higher rate
than its previous charter.
The company, controlled by Norwegian-born shipping tycoon
John Fredriksen, did not reveal the rate and the customer.
Analysts at investment bank RS Platou Markets and brokerage
Morgan Stanley Research have said the ship would be earning
about $150,000 per day.
The 145,700 cubic-meter ship, Golar Viking, started its new
contract on May 1, Golar LNG said in a statement.
Golar Viking was previously chartered to Qatar Gas Transport
Co Ltd at about less than half the new rate, analysts
had said.
Rates for LNG carriers have more than tripled since mid-2010
after demand from Asia tightened ship availability.
Earlier on Wednesday, Golar LNG reported quarterly results
that missed market expectations.
Golar LNG shares, which have fallen about 21 percent in the
last three months, were down 4 percent at $33.74 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)