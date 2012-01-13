* Day rate of $137,000 boosts Golar shares

* Japanese trading house Marubeni fronts for TEPCO

* Golar targets $200,000/day leases (Adds detail)

By Oleg Vukmanovic and Walter Gibbs

LONDON/OSLO, Jan 13 - Norway's Golar liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Friday agreed to lease one of its modern tankers to a major Japanese energy firm for 3 years in a deal that will boost second-quarter earnings as high demand push profits to record highs.

The company's share price rallied more than 2 percent in Oslo trading after it said the lease would add $45 million to Golar's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The Golar Arctic, a modern vessel, will be delivered to its new leaseholder in March after its existing contract expires, fetching the shipper a record $137,000/day rate for a long-term charter, shipping brokers said.

Japanese trading house Marubeni has fronted the charter on behalf of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), which has a 3-year deal to import LNG from Abu Dhabi, trade sources said.

The deal will add approximately $11.25 million to the company's second-quarter earnings, while a separate 3-year lease also commencing in March will bring the combined contribution to $21 million.

"In addition, Golar LNG has two similar vessels due for contract renewal in Q2 2012, implying further upside potential to our estimates," DNB markets analyst Nicolay Dyvik said in a note.

Billionaire shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, Golar's chairman, said he expected the LNG shipping market to "remain strong for some time", according to a statement.

"Therefore we are extremely optimistic about the on-going performance of the existing fleet and our investment in newbuild carriers," he said.

"Golar has multiple open positions extending from present out into 2014 which creates a solid basis for aggressive future growth of our company."

Golar seeks to reap the benefits of surging global shipping demand after placing orders for nine LNG tankers from South Korean shipyards, not all of which are committed to long-term projects.

According to one shipping broker, Golar is targetting a spot rental rate of $200,000 per day.

That's far ahead of current spot rates of around $150,000, brokers said. (Editing by Jason Neely)