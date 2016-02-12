SYDNEY Feb 12 Australia's gold producers are
set to report a round of higher half-year profits next week, but
the results could pale against future gains as global economic
woes light up bullion prices and miners dig more metal.
Gold output in the world's second-biggest producer after
China is set to rise sharply in the year to end-June 2016 from
275 tonnes a year earlier, as miners ramp up production to
capture gold's upward momentum.
Australia's biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining,
which will report in U.S. dollars for the first time, is tipped
to show half-year EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) close to $600 million versus $520
million a year ago.
Evolution Mining is set to more than double last
year's first-half EBITDA of A$131 million and last month upped
its production target to June 30 by as much as 40,000 ounces
this year - worth $50 million at current bullion prices.
"Gold miners are making hay while the sun shines," said
Gavin Wendt, an analyst for MineLife. "More ounces mean more
revenue."
Gold has jumped nearly 17 percent so far this year, hitting
a one-year high this week as investors seek safety, and is the
best performing commodity in 2016. Some investors see gold
rising as high as $1,400 an ounce.
In Australian dollars, gold is up nearly 20
percent year-to-date and is just 5 percent off its 2011 all-time
high of A$1,839 an ounce.
"Real interest rates are effectively zero in Australia once
you take into account the impact of inflation and that is a
driver that sees people allocate money to precious metals," said
Jordan Eliseo, chief economist at ABC Bullion, which sells and
stores precious metals for investors.
Glenn Dovaston, chief executive of small miner Millenium
Mining, whose stock is up 125 percent this year, said
the company was nearly debt free and planned to capitalise on
the strong Australian dollar gold price.
"We have the funding to drive our exploration program hard
to rapidly grow," Dovaston said.
The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index index tracking
Australian gold producers is up 30 percent this year after a
decline in the two previous years. The wider S&P/ASX200
index has fallen 12 percent since Jan. 1.
Northern Star Resources, which is expected to show
a more than three-fold rise in half-year EBITDA to around A$300
million, now sells its gold for A$100 an ounce more than it did
in the last quarter.
The company plans to grow production to 700,000 ounces a
year by fiscal 2018, from an upper limit 570,000 this year,
Managing Director Bill Beament said.
($1 = 1.4055 Australian dollars)