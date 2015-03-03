LONDON, March 3 Barclays said in its 2014 annual report on Tuesday that it has been providing information to an investigation into precious metals by the U.S. Department of Justice, a week after a similar statement by HSBC.

"BBPLC has been providing information to the DOJ in connection with the DoJ's investigation into precious metals and precious metals-based financial instruments," it said in the report.

HSBC said in its annual report and accounts statement on Feb. 23 that the DoJ had issued a request to HSBC Holdings in November seeking documents related to a criminal antitrust investigation it was conducting. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown)