LONDON, March 3 Barclays said in its 2014 annual
report on Tuesday that it has been providing information to an
investigation into precious metals by the U.S. Department of
Justice, a week after a similar statement by HSBC.
"BBPLC has been providing information to the DOJ in
connection with the DoJ's investigation into precious metals and
precious metals-based financial instruments," it said in the
report.
HSBC said in its annual report and accounts
statement on Feb. 23 that the DoJ had issued a request to HSBC
Holdings in November seeking documents related to a criminal
antitrust investigation it was conducting.
