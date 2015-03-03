* DoJ investigating precious metals ops at 10 banks -WSJ
* Precious metals lawsuits pending in U.S. courts
(Adds background, Barclays results)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 3 Barclays has been providing
information to an investigation into precious metals by the U.S.
Department of Justice (DoJ), the bank said in its 2014 annual
report on Tuesday, a week after a similar statement by HSBC.
The DoJ and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are
investigating at least 10 banks for possible rigging of precious
metals markets, the Wall Street Journal reported last week,
citing people close to the inquiries.
Tuesday's acknowledgment of its involvement in the
investigation comes after HSBC said in its annual
report on Feb. 23 that the DoJ had issued a request to HSBC
Holdings in November seeking documents related to a criminal
antitrust investigation it was conducting.
The latest investigation is a further distraction for a bank
battling to cut costs and boost profit even as it prepares to
settle allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange
markets. Taking into account charges, provisions and
restructuring costs, the bank suffered a 21 percent drop in
full-year net profit, it said on Tuesday.
Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading and
benchmarking has increased since the Libor rigging scandal
exposed widespread manipulation of interest rates in the foreign
exchange market.
Swiss regulator FINMA said in November that it found a clear
attempt to manipulate precious metals benchmarks during its
investigation of precious metals and foreign exchange trading at
UBS.
"The behaviour patterns in precious metals were somewhat
similar to the behaviour patterns in foreign exchange," FINMA
director Mark Branson said in a conference call with
journalists.
Germany's Bafin has been looking into how precious metals
benchmarks are set, while Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
said it was broadly looking at gold as part of an investigation
into commodity benchmarks.
Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits have been filed in U.S. courts,
alleging a conspiracy to manipulate precious metals prices.
The banks involved in producing global gold, silver,
platinum and palladium benchmarks, known as the fixes, said last
year they would no longer administer the standards.
A new silver benchmark is now administered by CME Group
and Thomson Reuters, while the London Metal
Exchange produces platinum and palladium benchmarks. The
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) will produce a new gold
benchmark from March 20.
(Editing by David Goodman)