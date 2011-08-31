LONDON Aug 31 Russia raised its gold reserves again in July, while Colombia raised its official holdings of gold for the first time in over 13 years, highlighting a move by emerging economy central banks to allocate more of their reserves into gold and away from benchmark currencies.

International Monetary Fund data released on Wednesday showed Russia, which is already the world's eighth largest official holder of bullion, raised its reserves by 4.42 tonnes in July to 841.131 tonnes.

Colombia added 2.3 tonnes to bring its reserves to 9.14 tonnes, its first increase since March 1998.

The data showed Kazakhstan cut its holdings by 3.11 tonnes to 67.323 tonnes in July, while Tajikistan reduced by 1.19 tonnes to 1.841 tonnes and Mexico by 0.19 tonnes to 105.690 tonnes.

Spot gold was last down 0.6 percent at $1,826.49 an ounce at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Jason Neely)