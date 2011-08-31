* Russia raised reserves by 4.42 tonnes to 841.131 T
* Colombia added 2.3 tonnes, first rise since 1998
(Updates with comment, details)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Aug 31 Colombia joined the ranks of
official sector gold buyers in July for the first time in 13
years, along with Russia, mirroring the trend among emerging
central banks to diversify their currency portfolios.
International Monetary Fund data released on Wednesday
showed Russia, which is already the world's eighth largest
official holder of bullion, raised its reserves by 4.42 tonnes
in July to 841.131 tonnes, while Colombia added 2.3 tonnes to
bring its reserves to 9.14 tonnes, its first increase since
March 1998.
The gold price , which on Wednesday was last down 0.6
percent at $1,826.49 an ounce at 1145 GMT, has risen by nearly
30 percent this year, fuelled by a sagging dollar, waning
confidence in the resilience of the global economy and purchases
by central banks, particularly in emerging market (EM)
countries, over the past few years.
"Not all of this is new net buying ... but it is a powerful
source of demand for gold coming through from the central bank
community and sends a number of messages, one of them is dollar
holdings of EM countries are too high and they need to rebalance
those and gold is the big beneficiary of that," said Deutsche
Bank analyst Michael Lewis.
"This is still a very weak dollar environment where people
do want to diversify."
While the dollar has fallen by over 6 percent this year
against a basket of currencies , global equities have lost
nearly 7 percent , while hedge funds have fallen
by a similar amount in 2011, according to the HFRX Global Fund
Index. .
Russia alone has added over 51 tonnes to its reserves this
year and has doubled the size of its holdings in the last four
years. Other major buyers this year include Mexico with over 100
tonnes, Thailand with 28 tonnes and South Korea with around 25
tonnes.
The data showed Kazakhstan cut its holdings by 3.11 tonnes
to 67.323 tonnes, while Tajikistan reduced by 1.19 tonnes to
1.841 tonnes and Mexico by 0.19 tonnes to 105.690 tonnes,
meaning that net purchases by central banks amounted 2.24 tonnes
in July, worth about $132 million at current prices.
The largest official buyers of gold since 2007 have been
China, which boosted its holdings by over 450 tonnes, Russia,
with some 400 tonnes and India with 200 tonnes.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Anthony Barker)