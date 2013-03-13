NEW YORK, March 13 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator has started internal discussions on whether the daily
setting of gold and silver prices in London is open to
manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has not
launched a formal investigation into the matter, but it is
examining various aspects of price fixings, including whether
they are sufficiently transparent, the paper said in its online
edition.
Those discussions come after the Libor rigging scandal that
exposed widespread manipulation by British banks, including
Barclays, of the interest rate setting benchmark and
has increased scrutiny by global regulators of other money
market benchmarks.
The CFTC's main press office did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton, attending the annual Futures
Industry Association conference in Boca Raton, Florida, declined
to specifically address the newspaper's report.
"Given the clubby manipulation efforts we saw in Libor
benchmarks, I assume other benchmarks - many other benchmarks -
are legit areas of inquiry," Chilton told Reuters.
The Madrid-based International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) is investigating how to better supervise
these financial reference points and restore market confidence
in them.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler is a member of the IOSCO task
force, which is due to report on its findings in late spring or
early summer.
Gold prices are set twice daily by five banks via
teleconference, while three banks set silver prices. Those
fixings are used to determine spot prices for the billions of
dollars of the two precious metals traded each day.