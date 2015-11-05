(Repeats, corrects spelling of additional reporter's name,
* China investors have no direct access to overseas assets
LONDON, Nov 5 Appetite for gold in China, which
accounts for one fifth of global investment demand, could fall
in the long term as the country moves to free the yuan, enabling
savers to gain direct access to foreign stocks or bonds.
In its latest five-year plan last month, a blueprint for
China's economic and social development, Beijing committed to
liberalise its capital account in the Shanghai free trade zone,
as part of efforts to making the yuan more convertible.
It also plans to expand its role in international trade and
investment.
Freer capital flows eventually would involve freedom of
movement of cash and by implication freedom of movement of gold.
Officially, Chinese individuals have no direct access to
overseas assets, such as bonds, stocks and real estate but can
only invest in six government-approved foreign brokerages.
Investors are allowed to hold gold bars but can't export them.
"One of the arguments that you hear frequently about why
Chinese buy, relatively speaking, so much gold is that their
ability to invest in other things is limited, primarily because
they have no access to overseas," ICBC Standard Bank strategist
Tom Kendall said.
"Relaxation of those controls could generate a substantial
increase in the volume of gold flowing out of the country and
arguably might have a detrimental effect on domestic investment
demand for the metal," he said.
China, the world's second-largest consumer of gold, accounts
for one fifth of global investment demand at 166.4 tonnes in
2014, according to the latest data from the World Gold Council.
"China's investors are quick learners, they absorb a lot of
financial news and become increasingly more sophisticated in
their choices," Jiang Shu, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group
in Shanghai said.
"During the past five-six years some people have said that
because there are few investment channels or products in China,
a lot of money enters the gold market," Shu said.
China's restrictions on the movement of capital have
partially impacted Chinese gold flows over the last decade, with
imports far outweighing exports, ICBC's Kendall said.
China's gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong reached a
record 1,158.16 tonnes in 2013 and stood at 813.13 tonnes last
year. The country can only export gold in the form of jewellery
and artefacts but not bars for investment purposes.
"Gold has a very unique position at the moment in the
investment possibilities that are open to Chinese citizens,"
said Philip Klapwijk, director of Precious Metals Insights in
Hong Kong.
"The direction of travel is quite clear but the speed is
unclear, it is not going to happen quickly but it is not a gold
friendly environment in the long run," he added.
