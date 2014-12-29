European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
SINGAPORE Dec 29 China's gold imports from Hong Kong in November rose to their highest level since February on strong demand in the world's top bullion consumer.
Net gold imports from Hong Kong to the mainland rose to 99.111 tonnes in November, compared with 77.628 tonnes in October, according to data e-mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.
Total imports to the mainland rose to 149.235 tonnes last month. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT, March 14 German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie said on Tuesday it had started a sale process to reduce its 51.8 percent in its silicon wafers business Siltronic.
CAIRO, March 14 Cairo residents are being offered money in exchange for their recyclable garbage, as part of efforts to clean the city's streets and reduce the enormous landfill waste produced in the teeming metropolis of 22 million.