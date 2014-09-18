(Adds details on first trade, comments from PBOC governor)
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Fayen Wong
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China launched a
gold exchange open to foreign players for the first time on
Thursday, putting the world's top bullion buyer on track to win
a race to set the benchmark price in Asia.
The launch of the Shanghai Gold Exchange's international
bourse with yuan-denominated contracts is the first in a slew of
bullion contracts expected in Asia, including Singapore and Hong
Kong, before the end of the year as the region aims to have
pricing power as the top consumer of the metal.
China's efforts have the best chance of success, say market
players, as it has a huge home market. With imports of over
1,000 tonnes of gold last year and local production of about 400
tonnes, China consumes over a third of global supply.
A successful take-up of the exchange could see gold priced
and paid for in yuan rather than the U.S. dollar, challenging
the traditional dominance of London and New York in trading.
The exchange's launch is also a big boost for the free trade
zone, where the bourse is located. Despite being touted as a
test bed for financial reforms, the zone has struggled to show
significant progress in its first year.
"The launch of the gold contracts will increase China's
influence and improve price discovery," China central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan said at a launch event in Shanghai.
"This will also accelerate the development of Shanghai's
free trade zone and is an important milestone for the opening up
of China's financial markets."
HSBC, MKS Group, Bank of China,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of
Communications conducted the first trades across the
three new contracts launched on the bourse.
Asia, which accounts for about two thirds of global gold
consumption, has long been clamouring to gain pricing power,
although previous efforts have failed to win investor backing.
SGE's global bourse is China's biggest step towards being a
price-discovery centre by allowing foreign players to take part
in the domestic market and by letting them trade in yuan.
"What we will see over time is the move towards pricing of
gold and other commodities in offshore RMB," said Jeremy East,
global head of metals trading at Standard Chartered.
"This potentially has global implications, for instance any
producer selling gold into China would be paid in RMB rather
than in dollar, which has been the traditional pricing currency
hitherto."
The long-used pricing benchmark for gold, the so-called
London "fix", has come under regulatory scrutiny due to
allegations of manipulation, adding to China's push to have a
bigger influence on global pricing.
While physical demand provides underlying support for gold,
prices are largely driven by speculative trade. China's push for
an international physical exchange means physical demand could
have a stronger influence.
The contracts on the new exchange will be physically settled
and will be traded between bullion banks, refiners, producers
and trading houses.
Other centres are preparing similar contracts. CME Group
is set to launch a physically deliverable futures
contract in Hong Kong later this year, while the Singapore
Exchange will launch a wholesale contract. Dubai is
also preparing to launch a spot contract.
The success of these contracts depends heavily on the
liquidity they can garner.
"China's gold market advantage lies in the strength of its
domestic market," said Jiang Shu, an analyst with Industrial
Bank, one of the few banks allowed to import gold into China.
The exchange attracted strong interest from foreign players,
with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Standard
Chartered, Goldman Sachs, and refiners Metalor
and Heraeus among the initial set of about 40 trading members.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Elaine Hardcastle)