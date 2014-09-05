LONDON, Sept 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
will not provide clearing services for over-the-counter trades
in gold from Sept. 22 after the London Bullion Market
Association said its members would no longer supply price data
for forward curves.
The LME said in a statement on Friday that it had been
notified by the LBMA that the majority of its market-making
members, which include Credit Suisse, UBS,
and JP Morgan, could no longer contribute data for the
purposes of calculating forward curves.
The effect of the announcement is likely to be limited,
because most OTC gold trades do not go through a clearing
process.
Increased regulatory scrutiny of the way banks provide data
to determine financial benchmarks in the wake of the Libor
scandal has made them less inclined to participate in
price-setting processes, according to market sources.
The number of LBMA participants dwindled to the point at
which it was no longer viable to supply the data, a spokesman
for the LBMA said.
"The LME believes that the forward curves provide
significant value to the market," the LME said.
The LME's clearing house, LME Clear, had been due to take
over the clearing service for gold from LCH.Clearnet from Sept.
22 and for silver from a later date. In the absence of the
forward curve, that will not be possible, it said.
"The LME has always been clear that this service must be
delivered in partnership with the London precious metals market
and respects the decision of the market-makers to cease
contributing to the forward curves in their current form."
The LME said it was now looking into producing a forward
curve based on executable forward bids and offers.
"If there is a demand from market participants, it may be
appropriate to investigate the provision of an executable
forward price discovery venue in parallel with the ongoing
efforts to reform the spot metal pricing, currently provided by
the London precious metals fixing processes," it said.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jane Baird)