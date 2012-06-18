* Short-term gold options to exercise into futures
* Physical settlement aiming boost value of product
* Move to take market share from OTC gold options
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, June 18 CME Group is allowing
investors in its short-term gold option contracts to take
delivery of physical bullion in a bid to increase the product's
appeal against over-the-counter gold options.
The biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges said it will
amend the contract of its weekly gold options to let investors
exercise into futures contracts effective July 1, pending
approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CME
said in a notice late last week.
Prior to the change, the options, which were launched in
July last year on CME's COMEX metals platform, were settled by
cash only and physical delivery was not permitted.
Chicago-based CME is trying to make the options more
attractive as some investors favor owning physical precious
metals as a safe haven in market turbulence.
In a similar move to woo investors who favor physical metals
in October last year, CME more than doubled the amount of
physical gold it can accept from its clearing members as
collateral.
Dealers said that the CME was trying to gain market share
from the over-the-counter market, which offers investors gold
options with a wide array of expiration dates.
Each of the short-term options has a five-business-day
expiration period, and the exchange rolls out a new option
contract with a new date of expiry on a daily, continuous basis.
COMEX floor traders said investors, however, have greeted
the product with little interest, as the contract was rarely
traded.
Anthony Neglia, president of Tower Trading and a COMEX gold
options floor trader, said that market makers are reluctant to
provide liquidity for the high-risk, short-term product, which
has failed to garner interest from both institutional and retail
investors.
"Statistically, 95 pct of the options go out worthless, so
who's going to take the first step" to trade them, Neglia said.
He added there was some interest for the product among trading
houses.
In a sharp contrast to the weekly options, open interest of
CME's popular monthly COMEX gold options currently totals at
well over 1 million contracts as more investors are using
options to bet on the upside in gold due to economic
uncertainty.