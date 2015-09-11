* US, European Mints report jump in Q3 sales
By Jan Harvey and Marcy Nicholson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 11 Gold coin sales in the
United States and Europe have surged in the third quarter, with
sales from the U.S. Mint reaching levels not seen since the
price crash of 2013, as low prices and a series of market shocks
fuel retail buying.
Sales of gold American Eagles have nearly trebled year on
year in the third quarter with most of September still to go,
reaching 322,000 ounces. That's the highest of any quarter since
the gold crash of 2013.
"The industry has been on an absolute tear for the last
three months," Scott Spitzer, chief operating officer at Manfra,
Tordella & Brookes in New York, said. "Every time there's been a
break in the price and there's been volatility, there has been
enormous growth in retail interest."
The surge in retail buying in 2013 came on the back of a
dramatic reversal in a decade-long rally in gold prices, with
buyers scrambling for bargains after a $200 plunge in gold
prices in just three days.
The 6 percent drop in prices this year has been less
dramatic, but has been accompanied by a highly turbulent period
in stock markets, and fears over the stability of the euro zone.
"Price is still the main driver - there was a 10 percent
peak to trough price fall between mid June and early August,"
GFMS analyst Ling Wong said.
"That said, gold did fall quite a bit between January and
March this year without any significant response on bullion
sales. What's different this time round is the general economic
backdrop we are operating against - the markets are worrying
about Greek default...and arguably more worrying recently,
China."
Concerns over slowing Chinese growth flared after the
central bank devalued the yuan, knocking Chinese stocks and
helping put world shares on track for their biggest quarterly
drop in four years. European assets also came under pressure in
July from fears that Greece was set to crash out of the euro.
The Austrian Mint, which produces gold and silver
Philharmonic coins, said sales of its gold coins more than
trebled year on year in July and August to 321,500 ounces,
citing lower prices, ultra-low interest rates, stock market
volatility and fears of a 'Grexit'.
The UK's Royal Mint said it has seen significant increases
in Sovereign and Britannia coin sales throughout the past three
months, particularly in July. Sales are more than 50 percent
higher than during the second quarter, it said.
Degussa, a leading German coin and bar dealer with sales of
700 million euros in the first half of 2015, said its gold sales
this quarter have been 30 percent higher year on year.
"We had a fantastic month in July with large coin and bar
sales," Chief Executive Wolfgang Wrzesnioch-Rossbach said.
"August was quieter, but still saw 20-30 percent higher demand
compared to last year."
