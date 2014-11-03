SINGAPORE Nov 3 Even with gold prices
dropping to near 4-year lows, buyers in China - the world's
leading market - aren't tempted, suggesting prices have further
to fall.
When gold prices are in a slump, Chinese buyers, eyeing a
bargain, traditionally move in and stop the rot. But that
doesn't seem to be happening this time around. The current
market decline has seen the price of gold lose more than a third
of its value in two years, to around $1,173 an ounce.
Unusually, prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the world's
biggest platform for physical trade, are at a discount of around
$1 an ounce to the global benchmark, slipping from premiums of
$1-$2 an ounce last week. Since all physical gold trade in China
goes through the exchange, it is seen as a reliable barometer of
Chinese demand.
World gold prices are at their lowest since 2010 and slid
$25 an ounce on Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, but
Chinese buyers still aren't biting, predicting prices have
further to drop.
There is little sign of increased demand, dealers at
importing banks in China and traders told Reuters on Monday,
recalling how China led a rush to buy jewellery and gold bars
and coins when prices slumped about $200 an ounce in two days
last year.
"We've not seen any significant physical demand on the back
of this (price drop)," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at
ANZ in Singapore. "That's a worrying sign for prices as Chinese
buying was really the only thing supporting the market on
self-offs last year."
China overtook India as the biggest gold buyer last year,
with consumers and investors buying record amounts of the
precious metal as prices tumbled 28 percent after a 12-year
rally. That splurge, along with uncertainty over gold prices and
a crackdown on corruption, have dented China's appetite this
year. Demand has dropped by more than a fifth in the first nine
months of the year, according to the China Gold Association.
"Chinese demand was again a little disappointing considering
how much lower we're trading," said Alex Thorndike, senior
trader at MKS Group, referring to Monday's trading levels. The
discounted prices are "clearly reflective of their lack of
interest."
BELOW $1,000?
"China is usually very price elastic. From here, it looks
like we could go down to $1,100 (an ounce) or even $1,000," said
one dealer. "Maybe people would rather wait it out and come on
board on lower prices."
Chartists predict spot gold prices could dip to below $1,000
an ounce for the first time in five years.
Buyers in India, too, were cautious, with demand and local
premiums holding steady on Monday. India last month celebrated
the festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali - usually a strong period
for buying gold.
"Demand is not increasing. Normal demand is there, but the
reduction in prices has not induced any fresh buying," said
Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India Gems and Jewellery
Trade Federation.
Harmesh Arora, a partner at National India Bullion Refinery,
said investors were cautious, thinking prices will fall further.
"There is now uncertainty in the market, and consumers are
waiting for price stability," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Ashreena in New Delhi; Editing
