DENVER, Sept 22 Eldorado Gold Corp,
whose gold mining projects in Greece were suspended by the
previous government, is looking forward to engaging with the new
government in the next few days, Chief Executive Paul Wright
said on Tuesday.
Wright said he believed the new Greek government and the
Vancouver-based mining company could resolve their differences
but if not, Eldorado couldn't continue investing in the country.
"I am quietly optimistic we will get there. But if we don't
we are going to take alternative action," Wright said speaking
at the Denver Gold Forum, an annual gold industry event.
