DENVER, Sept 22 Eldorado Gold Corp, whose gold mining projects in Greece were suspended by the previous government, is looking forward to engaging with the new government in the next few days, Chief Executive Paul Wright said on Tuesday.

Wright said he believed the new Greek government and the Vancouver-based mining company could resolve their differences but if not, Eldorado couldn't continue investing in the country.

"I am quietly optimistic we will get there. But if we don't we are going to take alternative action," Wright said speaking at the Denver Gold Forum, an annual gold industry event. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant, Editing by Franklin Paul)