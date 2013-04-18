(Recasts, adds detail)
* Gold hit by worries over global growth
* Asset typically seen as safe haven
* But has failed to capitalise on geopolitical tensions
April 18 SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell
0.97 percent to 1134.79 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest level
since April 2010.
Gold, usually seen as a so-called safe haven, has failed to
capitalise on tensions in the Korean peninsula and has been hit
by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
programme, prompting investors to dump their holdings.
SPDR's gold holdings stood at 1145.92 tonnes on Tuesday. In
terms of ounces, holdings dropped to
36,484,650.02 ounces from 36,842,510.43.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)