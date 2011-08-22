(Repeats to widen distribution; no change to headline or text)

* State Street's gold ETF surpasses S&P 500 'SPY' ETF

* Gold fund rose on 33 pct gold price jump and inflows

BOSTON, Aug 22 Investors pouring into gold helped push the total assets of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD.P) to $76.7 billion, making it the largest exchange-traded fund in the world for the first time.

For the first time ever, the gold trust, which owns physical bars of gold kept in vaults, surpassed the $74.4 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), which tracks the S&P 500 stock index, as of the market close on Aug. 19, State Street Corp's Global Advisors unit said on Monday.

Bullion surged 6 percent in the last three sessions, up $400 per ounce since July, making it one of this year's best-performing assets, now up 33 percent year to date. The S&P 500 has lost 10 percent so far this year.

On Monday, spot gold XAU= rallied nearly 2 percent to a record near $1,900 an ounce while stocks in the S&P 500 Index rose just 0.4 percent.

Interest in gold-backed exchange-traded funds jumped last week. Holdings of State Street's gold ETF recorded an inflow of over 30 tonnes, its biggest one-week rise since mid-July last week. With 1,290.76 tonnes stored as of Friday, the fund is near its highest level of the year. [GOL/ETF]

The S&P 500 ETF had been the largest in the category since it opened in January, 1993 as the first U.S. exchange-traded fund. The fund remains by far the most widely traded ETF, with average daily volume of close to 200 million shares.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston and Frank Tang in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)