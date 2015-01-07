* Euro-denominated gold closes in on 1,030 euros/oz
* Single currency slides as euro zone inflation falls
LONDON Jan 7 Gold priced in euros hit its
highest since September 2013 on Wednesday as the single currency
slid to a nine-year low against the dollar, reflecting concerns
over deflation in the euro zone.
Euro-denominated gold rose to a peak of 1,029.81
euros an ounce, and was up 0.3 percent at 1,027.80 euros an
ounce by 1624 GMT. Spot gold, by contrast, was down 0.4
percent at $1,213.77 an ounce.
The euro fell after data showed euro zone inflation slid
into negative territory in December for the first time since
2009, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to loosen
its monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.
Concerns over the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro
zone are also supporting demand for the precious metal in
Europe, dealers said.
Greece is gearing up for snap elections on Jan. 25 after
lawmakers failed to elect a president last week, triggering the
dissolution of parliament. Anti-bailout opposition party Syriza
leading polls over the ruling conservatives.
Wolfgang Wrzesniok-Rossbach, chief executive of German
bullion retailer Degussa, said demand for physical gold had been
firm at the start of the year after a strong November and
December.
"People are buying because of the situation around Greece
and the discussions that we see there," he said. "We're seeing a
consistent shift of some (wealth) into gold."
Gold is often seen as a safe store of value in times of
volatility in other asset classes. Spot prices hit record highs
near $2,000 an ounce in the third quarter of 2011, at a time
when Greece was seen as at risk of exiting the euro zone.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by William Hardy)