LONDON, June 16 Gold priced in euros hit its highest since April 2013 on Thursday as the single currency weakened ahead of next week's referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish tone lifted spot prices.

Euro-denominated gold hit a peak of 1,168.62 euros an ounce and was at 1,166.62 an ounce at 1142 GMT, up 1.76 percent.

Gold priced in sterling rose 2 percent earlier on Thursday to its highest since May 2013 as worries Britain may leave the European Union kept the British pound close to a two-month low versus the dollar. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Susan Fenton)