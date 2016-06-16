LONDON, June 16 Gold priced in euros hit its
highest since April 2013 on Thursday as the single currency
weakened ahead of next week's referendum on Britain's membership
of the European Union, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish
tone lifted spot prices.
Euro-denominated gold hit a peak of 1,168.62
euros an ounce and was at 1,166.62 an ounce at 1142 GMT, up 1.76
percent.
Gold priced in sterling rose 2 percent earlier on Thursday
to its highest since May 2013 as worries Britain may leave the
European Union kept the British pound close to a two-month low
versus the dollar.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Susan Fenton)