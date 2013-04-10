* Physical bullion demand fails to rally on Cyprus
* Poor performance of gold price puts off buyers
* Bar hoarding fell by more than a quarter in 2012
By Jan Harvey and Clara Denina
LONDON, April 10 Investors in Europe are losing
their appetite for gold bars as a shield against the region's
debt woes, with even the crisis in Cyprus last month failing to
reignite major buying.
Gold prices rose as high as $1,616.36 an ounce in
March and broke a five-month losing streak after the Cypriot
government struck a controversial bailout deal with the European
Union, which threatened the assets of private bank depositors.
But investors in physical gold, which has long been seen as
a haven from precisely that sort of financial market risk,
remained wary of making fresh purchases.
"It's ... surprisingly disappointing," said Afshin Nabavi,
head of trading at Geneva gold dealer MKS Finance. "Demand is
still there from trade accounts, but the investor interest we
had a few years ago hasn't come in."
Gold's weak performance so far this year - down more than 5
percent after 12 straight years of gains - has led risk-averse
buyers to be more cautious, he said.
"I think the gold performance has left a bit of
disappointment in a lot of people," Nabavi said. "I guess
they'll come back in if we get a nice move on the upside, but
for the time being it's been quiet."
European gold bar investment spiked to a record 312.8 tonnes
in 2011 as the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone and
contagion to other economies spooked investors, representing
more than a quarter of the global total.
The crisis took gold prices to a record $1,920.30 an ounce.
But bar hoarding fell by more than a quarter in 2012 as
concerns over the region's sovereign debt crisis abated, data
from metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS showed. Since then,
even the financial troubles in Cyprus have failed to spark
significant fresh purchases.
"We did see some (increase in demand) but probably not on
the same level as we saw the demand when there were first
problems with Greece," said Sonia Hellwig, senior manager of
sales and marketing at precious metals house Heraeus.
GERMAN-SPEAKING EUROPE HOLDS BACK
Reduced buying in Europe accounted for 81.3 tonnes of the
200 tonne drop in bar hoarding last year to 998 tonnes, with
Germany, Austria and Switzerland particularly reluctant to make
fresh purchases.
These more mature gold investment markets, in which bar and
coin buying rose sharply during the global debt crisis, may now
be saturated, dealers said.
"Certainly in Germany and in Switzerland there has been a
decrease in bar demand," Ross Norman, chief executive of bullion
broker Sharps Pixley, said.
"Back in 2009 to 2011, European (gold) refiners were so busy
that for some months it was almost impossible to source the
stock."
While buyers in regions such as India and the Middle East
tend to be price sensitive, buying more gold as prices fall,
European investors have done the opposite in recent years,
dealers say. They have increased purchases as prices rise,
anticipating further gains.
Dealers said demand for kilobars from high net worth
individuals eased last year and that more purchases were made by
less wealthy investors, who are more likely to add to their
stocks slowly rather than build a portfolio.
"High net worth individuals are not really buying as they
are already well stocked, and you see more smaller bars between
one ounce and 250 grams going through the books," Oliver
Heuschuch, chief trader at German dealer Degussa, said.
As disruption in the euro zone fails to stop the decline in
gold purchases, a fresh burst of buying looks unlikely this
year.
GFMS said, while presenting its 2013 Gold Survey last week,
that although bar hoarding was still elevated by historical
standards, it did not expect an increase in demand this year.
"There are now fewer European investors likely to add more,
as those traditionally involved in the market largely satisfied
their needs," Neil Meader, GFMS head of precious metals
research, said at the time. "I would not be surprised to see a
further decline."
"The heavy dis-hoarding in Europe last year raises the
question of how much more demand we can see in bar form."
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)