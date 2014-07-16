LONDON, July 16 London Gold Market Fixing Ltd,
the company that operates the global price benchmark for gold,
confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it is seeking to
appoint a third party to take over administration of the process
known as the "fix".
In a statement the company said it has commenced a request
for proposals (RFP) process with a view to appointing a new
administrator for the fix, with the support of the London
Bullion Market Association.
It is also seeking to recruit an independent chairman for
the board of the fixing company, it said.
A source familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday
that a statement on reforming the century-old system of
benchmarking gold prices is expected imminently ahead of the
implementation of new regulations governing financial
benchmarks.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey and Clara Denina; editing by Keiron
Henderson)