LONDON May 23 Barclays Plc has been fined 26 million pounds ($43.8 million) for failures in internal controls that allowed a trader to manipulate the setting of gold prices, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said.

Barclays is the first bank to be fined over attempted manipulation of the 95-year-old London gold market daily "fix", although a source familiar with the fine said it was a one-off and not part of a wider investigation into gold price rigging.

London's century-old, twice-daily process known as 'fixing' came under increased scrutiny last year. European regulators including Germany's Bafin have been looking more closely at how banks set the spot gold price fix, among other financial benchmarks.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also said last March it had started internal discussions on whether the daily setting of gold and silver benchmarks is open to manipulation.

WHAT IS THE FIX?

The fixing of the gold price in London dates back to 1919, originally involving NM Rothschild & Sons, Mocatta & Goldsmid, Samuel Montagu & Co, Pixley & Abell and Sharps & Wilkins. Silver price-setting started in 1897.

Gold fixing happens twice a day in a teleconference between Barclays, Bank of Nova Scotia-ScotiaMocatta, HSBC Bank USA and Societe Generale. The fixings are used to help determine prices globally.

Chairmanship of the Gold Fixing rotates annually among the member banks.

At the start of each fixing, the chairman announces an opening price to the other members, who relay that to their customers and, based on orders received from them, then instruct their representatives to declare themselves as buyers or sellers at that price.

The gold price is adjusted up and down until demand and supply is matched, at which point the price is declared "Fixed".

The fixings are used to determine spot prices for the billions of dollars of the two precious metals traded each day.

Buyers and sellers can get insight on price changes and the level of interest during the fixing process. They can cancel, increase or decrease their interest based on that information.

Gold and silver price setting has long been the subject of debate, and the CFTC looked at complaints about the silver market in 2008.

BIG WAVES

Deutsche Bank said in January it was pulling out of the group of banks that set the benchmarks for gold and silver prices, reducing their number from five to four.

Allegations that currencies and precious metals are being manipulated are particularly serious, Bafin President Elke Koenig said in the same month, because such reference values are typically based on real transactions in liquid markets and not on banks' estimates, such as for interest rate benchmarks LIBOR and Euribor.

"It's understandable that this topic is making big waves," she said in a speech. "Markets depend on the trust of the wider public that they are performing and that they work honestly."

The Financial Times reported in December, citing sources, that Bafin had demanded documents from Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected manipulation by banks of benchmark gold and silver prices.

The silver fix is to be scrapped from August, its administrator said. Consultation has been lunched on finding an electronic alternative that market participants say could be applied to gold and platinum group metal benchmarks. (Compiled by Jan Harvey and Veronica Brown; editing by Jane Baird)