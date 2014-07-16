* New administrator, chairperson sought for gold fix
* Gold fixing company launches request for proposals
* New process put in place for silver fix last week
By Jan Harvey and Clara Denina
LONDON, July 16 London Gold Market Fixing Ltd,
the company operating the century-old global price benchmark
known as the "fix", said it is seeking a third party to take
over administration of the process, possibly signalling a move
to an electronic platform.
The company, working on behalf of gold fixing banks Barclays
, HSBC, Societe Generale, and Bank of
Nova Scotia, said it had launched a request for
proposal (RFP) process with a view to appointing a new
administrator for the benchmark, supported by the London Bullion
Market Association (LBMA).
"It is sensible to say that based on the feedback received
for the silver alternative, the reformed gold system will also
be electronic, auditable and transaction-based," an LBMA
spokesman said.
A similar process to find a new price benchmark recently
took place in the silver market. That yielded an electronic
auction mechanism to replace a daily conference call with just
three banks.
The gold fix, along with other financial benchmarks, has
been under increasing regulatory glare in the wake of the Libor
rate-rigging scandal. Detractors have criticised the process as
being vulnerable to manipulation.
Changes to the current gold "fix", a twice-daily auction
between four banks that takes place over the telephone, will
include a new code of conduct for participants and the
appointment of an independent chairperson, the statement said.
It confirmed information from a source familiar with the
matter earlier on Wednesday.
"There has been a call for a certain amount of third-party
engagement and oversight ... the industry wants that to be done
in a transparent way," the source said.
CME Group and Thomson Reuters were last
week named as the new operators of the electronic silver
benchmark that will also include an increased number of
participants, in a move that was widely seen preceding sweeping
reforms of precious metals price-setting.
The LBMA acted as a facilitator in the process to find new
governance for the silver market and a source close to the
matter said it would now be open to consider administering the
gold benchmark itself.
"The LBMA did a very good job in the way in which they
looked at the methodology (for) silver," Jonathan Spall of G
Cubed Metals Ltd, which conducted an independent review for the
LBMA as part of the selection process, told the Reuters Global
Gold Forum on Wednesday.
"The market was engaged throughout the process ... If the
gold market decides to go a similar route then it is a pretty
good plan to follow. I believe it has legitimacy by having such
widespread involvement."
The scrutiny by regulators across Europe and the United
States on financial benchmarking processes started at individual
banks after the Libor manipulation case in 2012, for which firms
have been fined billions of dollars.
Appearing before the UK Treasury Select Committee earlier
this month, David Bailey, head of markets infrastructure and
policy at the Financial Conduct Authority, said collusion among
banks in setting the gold price benchmark was possible but there
is no evidence of this.
And although market participants view many aspects of the
existing gold process favourably, reforms still need to comply
with the 19 principles on financial benchmarks outlined in July
2013 by the International Organization of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO), an umbrella body of market regulators.
The first phase of the IOSCO principles, which all
benchmarks should follow, ends in July.
IOSCO has six months to decide if any further action is
appropriate, based on the take-up of the benchmark
administrators to these principles, a source close to the
regulator said.
