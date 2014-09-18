* Deadline for proposals set for October
* LBMA to hold seminar to present shortlisted proposals
* Search for new chairperson scrapped
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 18 At least 15 companies have
expressed interest in replacing the century-old London gold
benchmark, with a new system seen in place by the end of 2014 as
banks effectively call time on the current process, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Representatives from a handful of banks have been running
the gold "fix" since 1919. The twice-daily price they agree is
used by producers, consumers and investors to trade the metal
and value their holdings.
The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the four
banks currently administering the price-setting mechanism by
conferring in London by telephone had said earlier this month
that their choice for a new operator would be announced in
October, but the process is likely to take longer.
Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC, Societe
Generale and Barclays currently set the
benchmark. Deutsche Bank withdrew in May after two
decades.
The LBMA launched a consultation with market participants
this month, including central banks and miners, to assess how
they want prices to be derived. It will hold a seminar in
October for shortlisted proposals.
One change that banks were looking to make, mostly to comply
with new regulations, was the appointment of an independent
chairperson to supervise the current fix.
But that search has since been scrapped, as the market has
started leaning towards an electronic solution that would not
require it, one of the sources said.
ELECTRONIC SOLUTION IN SILVER
In a shift driven by increased regulatory scrutiny after
scandals over manipulation of benchmark prices in other
financial markets, a similar process to find a new administrator
took place in the silver market earlier this year.
That search yielded an electronic auction mechanism run by
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) jointly with
Thomson Reuters.
CME was the first to confirm its interest in bidding to
operate the gold process in July.
The London Metal Exchange, data provider Platts, part of
McGraw Hill Group, and bullion broker Autilla also said
their dialogue with the bullion market was ongoing, but declined
to comment on whether they had submitted a formal request.
A third source said U.S. derivatives bourse Intercontinental
Exchange was likely to have put in a proposal. The
exchange declined to comment.
These companies had all bid to replace the 117-year-old
silver benchmark, alongside U.S. news agency Bloomberg and
UK-based exchange-traded-funds provider ETF Securities.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)