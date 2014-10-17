LONDON Oct 17 Five companies have been shortlisted to replace the century-old London gold benchmark with a new electronic system, which isexpected to be in place within the next few months, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said.

Broker Autilla Ltd (Sapient), the Chicago Mercantile Exchange jointly with Thomson Reuters, U.S. derivatives bourse Intercontinental Exchange, the London Metal Exchange and broker ICAP's online platform EBS will present their proposals at a seminar that will be held on Oct. 24, LBMA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jane Baird)