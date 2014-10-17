* Electronic auction to replace century-old fix
* Choice of new administrator to be announced in November
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 17 Five companies have been
short-listed to replace the century-old London gold benchmark
with a new electronic system, which is expected to be in place
within the next few months, the London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) said.
Broker Autilla Ltd (Sapient), the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange jointly with Thomson Reuters, U.S.
derivatives bourse Intercontinental Exchange, the London
Metal Exchange and broker ICAP's online
platform EBS will present their proposals at a seminar on Oct.
24, the LBMA said in a statement on Friday.
After a consultation with market participants, the LBMA said
it would welcome a display of real buying and selling volumes
throughout the process and an increase in the number of direct
participants, particularly refiners, brokers, mining companies
and others besides banks.
Representatives from four banks have been running the gold
"fix" since 1919. The twice-daily price they agree on after
conferring in London by telephone is used by producers,
consumers and investors to trade and value the metal.
The LBMA and the banks currently running the gold fix said
their choice for a new operator would be announced in November.
Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC, Societe
Generale and Barclays currently set the
benchmark. Deutsche Bank withdrew in May after two
decades.
BENCHMARKING REFORM
Increased regulatory scrutiny after scandals over
manipulation of benchmark prices in other financial markets led
to a similar process of finding new administrators in the
silver, platinum and palladium markets
An electronic auction mechanism run by the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange (CME) jointly with Thomson Reuters
was implemented for silver in August.
The London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, will take charge of London's platinum and
palladium pricing from Dec. 1.
Scrutiny over the way precious metals benchmarks are set
increased ahead of the implementation of stricter regulations on
price setting from the International Organization of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) this year.
