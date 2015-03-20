BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share
* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share
LONDON, March 20 Goldman Sachs and UBS will join the four existing members of the gold "fix", which ended on Thursday, in setting the new London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price benchmark, Intercontinental Exchange said on Friday.
Goldman and UBS join Barclays, HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and Societe Generale, taking part in the new process at 1030 GMT on March 20.
The gold, silver, platinum and palladium fixes came under increased scrutiny in the wake of a scandal in financial markets over rigging of interest rate and foreign exchange benchmarks.
Fixing participants said last year that they would no longer operate the processes.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown)
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.