LONDON, March 20 Goldman Sachs and UBS will join the four existing members of the gold "fix", which ended on Thursday, in setting the new London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price benchmark, Intercontinental Exchange said on Friday.

Goldman and UBS join Barclays, HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and Societe Generale, taking part in the new process at 1030 GMT on March 20.

The gold, silver, platinum and palladium fixes came under increased scrutiny in the wake of a scandal in financial markets over rigging of interest rate and foreign exchange benchmarks.

Fixing participants said last year that they would no longer operate the processes.

