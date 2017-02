April 10 Standard Bank on Tuesday forecast gold prices to average $1,790 an ounce in 2012.

"Over the short term, we concur with the caution evident in the current futures market and ETF positioning," the bank said in a note to clients.

However, the bank said it expects the prices to move higher, most likely in second half of 2012. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley)