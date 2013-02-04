* Several managers plan to cut exposure to gold
* Industrial metals considered more attractive
* See small gold allocation as insurance policy
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 4 Fund managers' ardour for gold is
cooling as the threat of a catastrophic event in the world
economy recedes and expectations of a gradual economic recovery
grow, fuelling demand for other assets.
Gold prices have traded in a broad sideways channel between
$1,525 and $1,800 an ounce since falling back from a record
$1,920.30 in September 2011, and have repeatedly failed to break
back above $1,700 this year.
A number of leading portfolio managers have reduced their
exposure over the past year or plan cuts this year in response
to the receding threat of a euro zone collapse or U.S. debt
default.
Economic data has improved recently in both the United
States and the euro zone. Although a Reuters poll this month
still pointed to soft growth on both sides of the Atlantic in
2013, the world economy is expected to perform better this year.
That optimism is rejuvenating interest in other assets, such
as equities. According to Lipper, net flows to U.S.-based equity
funds in the first two weeks of 2013 were, at $11.3 billion, the
biggest fortnightly inflow since April 2000.
Commodity fund managers said this month that they currently
favour industrial metals such as copper and iron ore, as well as
platinum and palladium, over gold.
"People are trying to understand whether we're in a recovery
scenario, or whether there is another speed bump out there,"
Clive Burstow, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, said.
"I think you have to have an exposure to gold, because there
are still headwinds ... but you don't need as big an exposure as
you did when you thought the world was ending."
Burstow said he will probably trim his fund's exposure to
gold over the next year.
QE IMPACT
Neil Gregson, manager of the J.P. Morgan Natural Resources
Fund, still sees solid support for gold prices but said that he
expects to hold or even reduce his fund's holdings.
"Our investments have already gone down on the gold side,"
Gregson said, estimating the fund's exposure to gold at about 24
percent, against 30 percent this time last year.
"It's still a significant part of our portfolio, but looking
at other miners, such as copper and iron ore, we think there are
more opportunities there compared with gold."
The price of gold was driven sharply higher as monetary
authorities around the world fought to stave off the worst
effects of the financial crisis by dropping interest rates and
flooding their economies with cheap money.
That benefited gold by boosting its appeal as a safe store
of value and a hedge against inflation.
Gold's positive reaction to quantitative easing (QE) -
essentially the injection of more cash into a country's economy
by its central bank - has become shorter and shallower with each
round. During the United States' first round of QE, from
November 2008 to March 2010, gold rose more than 30 percent.
Since the Federal Reserve unveiled its third round of QE in
September, an open-ended scheme to buy $45 billion a month in
mortgage-backed securities, prices have fallen nearly 4 percent.
Expectations are also starting to emerge that the Fed's QE
may be drawing to a close. "There is a greater chance today than
there was last year that we might start to see QE being less
prevalent," BlackRock fund manager Evy Hambro said. "But the
great concern for the U.S. economy is not to do it too soon."
One of the reasons why QE is considered good for gold is
that it stokes fears of inflation. During periods of inflation
gold is expected to hold its value while that of other assets is
eroded.
POSITIVES REMAIN
Not everyone is convinced. In a note produced last month,
which preceded a $40 drop in the gold price, HSBC Asset
Allocation said that it preferred treasury inflation-protected
securities as an inflation hedge.
"If you get inflation, provided you get a monetary response
to it (in the form of) higher interest rates, that is the death
knell for gold," J.P. Morgan's Gregson said. "The holding cost
becomes very high when you can get 10-15 percent on your money
because of higher interest rates."
There are still many positives for gold. None of the fund
managers interviewed here believed that gold prices are set for
a big correction, and all saw headwinds for the global economy
which justified some allocation to gold.
Patrick Armstrong, at Armstrong Investment Managers, said
that his fund had added a little more gold to its holdings in
recent months after cutting exposure last year. His fund's
allocation is currently 2.5 percent.
"We think gold would be a good hedge against the destruction
of the purchasing power of most of the currencies of the
emerging world," he said.
Neither the U.S. nor the euro zone are out of the woods yet.
Data last week showed that the U.S. economy shrank unexpectedly
in the fourth quarter of last year and European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said that the "positive contagion" on
financial markets is not yet feeding into the economy at large.
Until better sentiment really begins to kick in, gold will
remain in demand.
"We have a small weight in gold because we still think it
makes sense to have a hedge against negative macroeconomic
outcomes," Joost van Leenders, of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners, said. "(But) it is a pretty long-term position. We are
not that optimistic (on prices)."