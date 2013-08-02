Aug 2 (IFR) - Friday's weaker than expected US non-farm payrolls sent gold prices into a sharp spike that subsequently helped to correct an anomaly in the gold futures market that has seen some contracts for future delivery of the metal trade below spot levels through the first half of this year.

Gold spiked from a low of US$1,285.1 on Friday morning to US$1,317 at its morning peak after a disappointing 162,000 jobs increase was confirmed for the month of July. The number added weight to arguments that the Federal Reserve may have to push back plans to taper the current round of quantitative easing, which some expected would begin in September. A push-back of the plans is believed to be bearish for the US dollar and bullish for gold.

Spot settled around US$1,131.2 mid-morning and analysts credited the spike to a squeeze on bearish investors that compounded the reaction to non-farm data.

Gold had lost more than US$30 in spot value since Wednesday as strong economic indicators continued to boost expectations for higher payrolls and induce speculative short-selling of gold futures. But when data came in weaker than expected and provided support for gold, investors scrambled to cover those shorts, according to market participants, thus exacerbating the spike.

"All the new players [had been] short," said Alasdair Mcleod, research analyst at GoldMoney. "On the back of the ISM figures, everyone thought the economy was recovering more rapidly than expected. Treasuries fell heavily presumably because tapering was seen to be closer, and gold fell heavily as well. All [of this was] a recipe for a classic bear squeeze, and that's what we have."

The July ISM Manufacturing Survey created a bullish tone earlier in the week when a 4.5% increase in the PMI figure to 55.4% sent the S&P 500 above 1,700 for the first time.

FUTURES REACTION

But with some of that confidence knocked by Friday's NFP numbers, gold futures reacted by flipping a trend of the past six months on its head. Prices for the one, three, and six-month expiries all rose above spot, after each contract had successively moved below spot periodically and into backwardation through the first six months of 2013.

It is a trend that had not been seen in gold markets since the 2008 financial crisis.

Through Friday morning, the futures term structure out to six-months flipped repeatedly between backwardation and contango, as spot shifted above and below future delivery contracts.

The excessively flat term structure highlighted the change in dynamics and uncertainty regarding the continuation of the trend. By mid-morning on Friday, spot gold and related futures contracts out to six months were all trading around US$1,312.

Before Friday, all three of those futures contracts had been quoted lower than spot - and by a few dollars each.

Gold backwardation indicates a dislocation between the physical and paper markets, according to Robin Bhar, commodities strategist at Societe Generale. That trend had been indicating demand was outweighing supply, but Friday's shift suggests that those dynamics may have reversed.

"We know physical buying has been strong, particularly out of Asia, and supply has tightened up," said Bhar. "But demand may have ebbed as part of seasonal dynamics, or refineries may have caught up, or a combination of both."

After the relationship between spot and the one-month contract went into backwardation in January, the three-month contract followed suit in March. The six-month contract then turned into backwardation last Wednesday, leading some to believe it could drift further down the curve.

"That almost never occurs in gold, I'm not sure I've ever seen spot persist higher than three successive futures contracts in a row before," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, a fund manager.

Whether supply-demand dynamics have corrected or the turnround is just a momentary blip remains to be seen. But were backwardation to return, it could indicate stresses in the market related to investor confidence in the futures market to make good on its promise for the delivery of physical gold at expiry.

"Gold backwardation indicates a problematic issue with the flow of gold to settle gold-denominated obligations," said Sandeep Jaitly, senior faculty member at the New Austrian School of Economics.

"Gold-denominated obligations are often exchanged against dollars and settled in cash, as opposed to gold. However, when the exchange value of gold is low against dollars, the demand for physical gold overwhelms the system's ability to pay."

(This story will be published in the Aug 3 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; www.ifre.com) (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)