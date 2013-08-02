Aug 2 (IFR) - Friday's weaker than expected US non-farm
payrolls sent gold prices into a sharp spike that subsequently
helped to correct an anomaly in the gold futures market that has
seen some contracts for future delivery of the metal trade below
spot levels through the first half of this year.
Gold spiked from a low of US$1,285.1 on Friday morning to
US$1,317 at its morning peak after a disappointing 162,000 jobs
increase was confirmed for the month of July. The number added
weight to arguments that the Federal Reserve may have to push
back plans to taper the current round of quantitative easing,
which some expected would begin in September. A push-back of the
plans is believed to be bearish for the US dollar and bullish
for gold.
Spot settled around US$1,131.2 mid-morning and analysts
credited the spike to a squeeze on bearish investors that
compounded the reaction to non-farm data.
Gold had lost more than US$30 in spot value since Wednesday
as strong economic indicators continued to boost expectations
for higher payrolls and induce speculative short-selling of gold
futures. But when data came in weaker than expected and provided
support for gold, investors scrambled to cover those shorts,
according to market participants, thus exacerbating the spike.
"All the new players [had been] short," said Alasdair
Mcleod, research analyst at GoldMoney. "On the back of the ISM
figures, everyone thought the economy was recovering more
rapidly than expected. Treasuries fell heavily presumably
because tapering was seen to be closer, and gold fell heavily as
well. All [of this was] a recipe for a classic bear squeeze, and
that's what we have."
The July ISM Manufacturing Survey created a bullish tone
earlier in the week when a 4.5% increase in the PMI figure to
55.4% sent the S&P 500 above 1,700 for the first time.
FUTURES REACTION
But with some of that confidence knocked by Friday's NFP
numbers, gold futures reacted by flipping a trend of the past
six months on its head. Prices for the one, three, and six-month
expiries all rose above spot, after each contract had
successively moved below spot periodically and into
backwardation through the first six months of 2013.
It is a trend that had not been seen in gold markets since
the 2008 financial crisis.
Through Friday morning, the futures term structure out to
six-months flipped repeatedly between backwardation and
contango, as spot shifted above and below future delivery
contracts.
The excessively flat term structure highlighted the change
in dynamics and uncertainty regarding the continuation of the
trend. By mid-morning on Friday, spot gold and related futures
contracts out to six months were all trading around US$1,312.
Before Friday, all three of those futures contracts had been
quoted lower than spot - and by a few dollars each.
Gold backwardation indicates a dislocation between the
physical and paper markets, according to Robin Bhar, commodities
strategist at Societe Generale. That trend had been indicating
demand was outweighing supply, but Friday's shift suggests that
those dynamics may have reversed.
"We know physical buying has been strong, particularly out
of Asia, and supply has tightened up," said Bhar. "But demand
may have ebbed as part of seasonal dynamics, or refineries may
have caught up, or a combination of both."
After the relationship between spot and the one-month
contract went into backwardation in January, the three-month
contract followed suit in March. The six-month contract then
turned into backwardation last Wednesday, leading some to
believe it could drift further down the curve.
"That almost never occurs in gold, I'm not sure I've ever
seen spot persist higher than three successive futures contracts
in a row before," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, a
fund manager.
Whether supply-demand dynamics have corrected or the
turnround is just a momentary blip remains to be seen. But were
backwardation to return, it could indicate stresses in the
market related to investor confidence in the futures market to
make good on its promise for the delivery of physical gold at
expiry.
"Gold backwardation indicates a problematic issue with the
flow of gold to settle gold-denominated obligations," said
Sandeep Jaitly, senior faculty member at the New Austrian School
of Economics.
"Gold-denominated obligations are often exchanged against
dollars and settled in cash, as opposed to gold.
However, when the exchange value of gold is low against dollars,
the demand for physical gold overwhelms the system's ability to
pay."
