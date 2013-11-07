LONDON Nov 7 German bullion retailer Degussa
Goldhandel has bought London-based broker Sharps Pixley and says
it expects the retail market for gold bars and coins to keep
growing.
A $200 an ounce plunge in gold prices in just two days in
April sent people scrambling to pick up gold jewellery, coins
and bars, and although sales have slowed in the third quarter,
Degussa says its turnover remains steady.
"The second quarter was exceptionally strong, but the thrid
quarter was only slightly below that - our turnover remains on
average around 100 million euros per month," CEO Wolfgang
Wrzesniok-Rossbach said on Thursday.
Degussa, with nine offices in Germany and one in
Switzerland, is on track for sales of 1 billion euros in 2013,
he said.
Sharps Pixley sells precious metal bars to British retail
clients. The company, dating back to 1778, was one of the
original members of London's twice-daily gold price fixing.
Degussa started selling precious metal bars and coins to the
public again after Germany's von Finck family bought the name
from Evonik in November 2011. The company first
started trading gold and silver in 1873.
