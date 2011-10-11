ACCRA Oct 11 Ghana is in talks with gold miners
in the country, Africa's second-biggest producer, over
additional taxes so as to benefit from the soaring price of the
precious metal, the government said on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor told Reuters that the
ministry was in talks with the miners with options that included
the introduction of a windfall tax.
"We are looking at the entire stability agreement, which is
basically about the tax regime covering the mines with various
options and we hope we would be able to reach some agreement
soon," Duffuor said, adding no clear position had emerged yet.
He said the options, which also included the restoration of
some waivers, would be applied on a case by case basis.
"We want to carry along the mines with us throughout the
negotiation because we see them as partners - at the end of the
day it should be a win-win situation for us all," Duffuor added.
Any new taxes agreed will form part of the 2012 budget to be
presented to parliament next month, Duffuor said. President John
Atta Mills is expected to seek re-election in late-2012.
The Ghana Mine Workers Union have been calling for the
imposition of a windfall tax in addition to raising the
country's stake in the mines to enable the economy to benefit
from the attractive gold prices.
Spot gold prices have more than quintupled in the
last decade and are up around 17 percent this calendar year,
having briefly hit a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce last
month. At 0928 GMT, it traded down 1 percent at $1,659.09 an
ounce.
Firms operating in Ghana include subsidiaries of Newmont
Gold , the world's second-largest miner; Africa's largest
gold mine, AngloGold Ashanti and South Africa-based
Goldfields .
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Alison Birrane)