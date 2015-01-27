SINGAPORE Jan 27 Russia raised its gold
reserves for a ninth straight month in December as the country
continued to add to the fifth-biggest gold holdings in the
world, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on
Tuesday.
Russia increased its bullion holdings by 20.73 tonnes to
1,208.23 tonnes in December, the IMF data showed.
The Netherlands, which has the ninth-biggest gold reserves,
raised its gold holdings by 9.61 tonnes to 622.08 tonnes last
month, while Kazakhstan added 4.16 tonnes to bring its total to
191.8 tonnes.
Turkey, however, lowered gold holdings by 3.86 tonnes to
529.12 tonnes.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)