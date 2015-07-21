By Manolo Serapio Jr and Rajendra Jadhav
| MANILA/MUMBAI, July 21
lack of weddings, but Indians, for whom gold is the investment
of choice, aren't rushing to buy bullion after this week's sharp
sell-off.
India and China are the world's top gold buyers and, after
massive selling on the Shanghai Gold Exchange on Monday helped
drive down gold prices by 4 percent to a 5-year low, traders
hoped demand would perk up in India, or elsewhere in Asia.
The last big slide in gold prices - a 13 percent drop in
just two consecutive trading days in April 2013 - prompted weeks
of long queues of Indians outside gold showrooms.
Not this time. India's gold appetite - it accounts for more
than a fifth of global demand - remains sluggish, with only
modest local premiums to the global spot benchmark.
"That's really a bearish sign, when the main consuming
region remains on the sidelines after such a price drop to a
multi-year low," Commerzbank senior oil analyst Carsten Fritsch
told the Reuters Global Gold Forum on Tuesday.
"Who's going to buy gold if not the Asians?"
OUT OF WEDDING SEASON
As the gold price dropped on Monday to $1,088.05 an ounce,
its lowest since March 2010, Indian jewellers
sent text messages to clients encouraging them to buy gold and
offering to cut by half the cost of making it into jewellery.
While the price slide sparked some interest, there has been
no repeat of the 2013 buying frenzy. "This is not a festive or
wedding season, so interest remains low," said Kumar Jain,
vice-president of the Mumbai Jewellers Association.
This year's Hindu calendar has fewer auspicious dates for
weddings, a traditional time for buying and giving
gold.
The Indian central bank's inflation targeting efforts have
helped bring price rises under control, removing one main reason
for Indians to hold gold as a store of value. The rate of
inflation has halved to 5.4 percent from double-digits at the
end of 2013.
India spent a record $15.2 billion on gold imports in
April-May 2013, with gold bars selling locally for more than $20
an ounce above the global spot price. That premium is now just
around $1 an ounce.
"Many Indian consumers are not buying, thinking there's
still scope for downside in prices," said Daman Prakash Rathod,
a director at Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
And weak monsoon rains mean many farmers from India's rural
areas, which make up nearly two-thirds of domestic gold demand,
don't now have the ready cash to buy gold, Rathod noted.
Morgan Stanley estimates Indian households own, directly or
indirectly, around $1 trillion in gold, about the same as in
bank fixed deposits, and against just $400 billion in shares -
though low-cost stockbrokers are looking to use a 42 percent
drop in gold prices over the past four years to lure investors
into buying more shares.
WATCHING PRICES DROP
The lacklustre physical demand for gold is mirrored
elsewhere across Asia, with premiums in Hong Kong up by just 10
cents from last week to 90 cents-$1.10 an ounce and those in
Singapore stuck at around $1 for months, traders said.
"There was a bit of buying and then no more inquiries. Gold
prices are dropping, dropping, dropping - so people don't want
to buy for the time being," Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday.
Bullion prices generally have come under pressure from
expectations of higher interest rates in the United States,
which boosts the dollar and makes non-interest bearing assets
such as gold less appealing.
China's appetite for gold, too, has waned after it also
imported record volumes in 2013. Fast-rising stock prices, a
slowing economy and Beijing's anti-corruption drive, which has
deterred some from making conspicuous 'luxury' buys, have all
diverted money away from bullion.
China revealed on Friday a 57 percent increase in its gold
reserves from 2009, far less than the market had estimated.
And even if gold prices fall further - spot prices rose
about 1 percent to $1,109 an ounce on Tuesday - there's no
guarantee that would encourage buyers.
"If gold falls below $1,000, would there still be interest
in holding gold?" asked a Singapore-based trader.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Krishna Das
in New Delhi; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)