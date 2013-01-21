NEW DELHI Jan 21 India on Monday hiked import duty on gold to 6 percent from 4 percent effective immediately, a finance ministry official said on Monday, in a bid to cut down ballooning current account deficit.

The news sent gold futures higher by a percent.

The duties will be reviewed if there is a moderation in gold imports, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters.

