MUMBAI Feb 6 India's central bank said it would
consider imposing value and quantity restrictions on gold
imports by banks, which account for 60 percent of India's
imports of the yellow metal, under extreme conditions, as the
world's biggest consumer of gold battles a record high current
account deficit.
The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it would also
consider introducing gold-linked financial instruments to divert
savings of inflation-wary Indians from gold bars and coins into
bonds.
The central bank will also consider setting up a gold bank
to monetise about 20,000 tonnes of idle stocks lying in vaults,
it said in a report on issues related to gold imports in India.
