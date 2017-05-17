(World Gold Council corrects number of BIS-accredited
refineries to 10 from three or four)
* India's 2017 gold imports seen flat from 2016's 524 T
* Imports more than doubled to 253 T in first quarter
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 17 Indian gold imports will drop
back sharply after jumping in the first quarter, the World Gold
Council said on Wednesday as the launch of a new tax regime and
restrictions on refiners' ability to import gold dore take their
toll.
Full-year imports will be little changed from 2016's 524
tonnes, gold industry-funded WGC's managing director for India
Somasundaram PR said.
Given the doubling of imports in the first quarter to 253
tonnes, as jewellers rushed to restock ahead of the introduction
of the new national sales tax on July 1, that suggests imports
will reach only 271 tonnes in the remainder of the year, a
quarterly average of just 90 tonnes.
In addition to the impact of the tax, imports of unrefined
gold, or dore, will be restricted by new rules that ban
refineries which are not regulated by the Bureau of Indian
Standards (BIS) from importing gold, Somasundaram said.
So far, only ten of India's 31 large refineries are
BIS-accredited, Somasundaram said. It will take the others an
estimated three to four months to receive accreditation after
BIS inspection, he added.
"Overall demand is going to be (flat at) 650-750 tonnes, and
I don't expect imports to behave any differently compared to
demand," he said.
"What demand is in 2017 relative to 2016, imports will be
relative to 2016. You will see the curve is the same."
Given the spike in imports in the first quarter, the
remainder of the year "will be less strong", he said.
In the last two years between a quarter and a third of
India's gold imports were made in the form of dore, but
that has been declining recently, the WGC said, and refineries
are currently underutilised.
The volume of dore imports as a proportion of overall
shipments is likely to fall further, he added. "With this
additional regulation, we will certainly see people having a
temporary disruption to their activities," he said. "It will
probably put downward pressure on dore (imports)."
India is the world's second largest gold consumer after
China, with consumption reaching 674 tonnes last year,
Somasundaram said. With domestic production negligible, it
imports nearly all the gold it needs to service demand.
The Indian government has implemented a series of measures
in recent years to cut gold imports in order to reduce the trade
deficit and increase the mobilisation of gold within India, as
well as making the sector more transparent.
That includes a plan to set up a national gold exchange,
floated in 2015 by India's economic affairs secretary, which the
WGC is consulting on with the wider industry and other bodies
such as the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
