* Some gold investors say take profits on gold
* Investor Gartman reduces bullish gold positions
* "Buy the rumor, sell the news" beware ahead of Bernanke
* Gold bounces back after worst day in 18 months
By Frank Tang and Rujun Shen
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Aug 24 As gold prices near
$2,000 an ounce, some bulls say it's time to take money off the
table after the safe-haven rally extended too far, too fast in
recent weeks.
Gold investors at several firms said gold prices could
correct sharply, citing overvaluation. While that does not mean
prominent bulls are now bears, they recommended investors take
profit on gold holdings after the precious metal traded briefly
above $1,900 on Tuesday for the first time.
Spot gold rebounded more than 1 percent to above
$1,853 an ounce on Wednesday after sliding more than 3 percent
in the previous session, its biggest daily fall in a year and a
half.
Investors in droves have sought a refuge in bullion from a
stock market meltdown, fears about sovereign debts in Europe and
the United States and worries about a recession.
Gold gained nearly 9 percent in the six sessions before
Tuesday's fall and is up by more than $400 since July.
Independent investor Dennis Gartman, who has long been
bullish on gold priced in non-U.S. currencies, said he was
reducing his long positions on gold in euros and sterling by a
third on Tuesday and another third on Wednesday.
"Perhaps things have become a bit too frothy, and reduced
rather than increased exposure seems reasonable and wise,"
Gartman said.
Gartman said gold's rally was not sustainable after SPDR
Gold Trust's total assets surpassed that of the SPDR S&P
500 ETF , making GLD the largest exchange-traded fund in
the world for the first time.
A resurgence in investment demand has fuelled gold's rally
in the past decade, particularly during periods of global
economic slowdown, growing from 4 percent of total demand for
gold in 2000 to over 39 percent in 2010, according to Citigroup.
"However, we caution that this very aspect that provided
support for gold over this time may result in its downfall going
forward," the bank said in a note.
"Even a slowdown, let alone a decline, in net investment
flows can have a materially negative impact on the gold price
from current levels."
Wednesday's bounce showed gold's appeal is far from fading,
however, as buyers picked up the precious metal after its sharp
decline on Tuesday.
"It's premature to call it a correction. But there is quite
a bit of downside risk if gold breaks below $1,800 on a
sustained basis. It may go lower to $1,700 or so," said Ong Yi
Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
The current environment of low interest rates and a weak
dollar remain supportive of gold prices, Ong said, adding that
the potential for further quantitative easing by the Federal
Reserve also increases gold's appeal in the longer term.
BUY THE RUMOR, SELL THE NEWS?
UBS metals strategist Edel Tully said the Swiss bank had
"certainly noticed an increase in clients looking to book
profits", although she said this did not yet constitute a trend.
In a note on Tuesday, Tully cautioned that the risk of more
margin hikes from CME Group was rising after the U.S.
commodity exchange hiked margins by 22 percent in August and the
Shanghai Gold Exchange lifted margins twice in a month.
Fund managers said the metal was bid up on expectations of
further U.S. monetary easing and that bullion could sell off if
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke does not announce a new
bond-buying stimulus program at an annual Fed conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
"There is some potential degree of 'buy the rumor, sell the
news' on any future Fed policy that may come out at Jackson
Hole. Investors might want to have that on the back of their
minds as well," said Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager of the
$15 billion Permanent Portfolio Funds.
"Gold being as volatile as it is, it can go down in $100 to
$200 and not really blink an eye," Cuggino said.
Longer-term gold holders say significantly cutting gold
positions ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting could backfire.
"Technically gold is very over-extended. If you are a
short-term momentum player with a very short-term time horizon,
yes, there is money to be made on the short side of the
equation," says Ashok Shah, chief investment officer at London &
Capital.
"But until the Jackson Hole meeting is over, it is too
premature to take any action at all." Gold could correct much
more heavily if no U.S. easing is announced, he said,
potentially offering investors the chance to buy into what would
still be a healthy market.
"You could easily drop $200, $300 -- that is not going to
disturb the (long-term bull market)," he said.
Cuggino said that investors should stay put and not add new
gold positions at current prices, even though the metal is still
a safe haven and an integral part of an investment portfolio in
longer term.
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott, a broker-dealer with $54 billion in assets,
said that on charts, gold is vulnerable for a sharp pullback as
it is trading at $400 above its 200-day moving average.
"From a purely technical standpoint, I think it'd be wise to
take some chips off the table," Luschini said.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; N Sethuraman in
Bangalore and Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Sugita Katyal)