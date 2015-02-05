TONGON, Ivory Coast Feb 5 Gold mines in Ivory Coast produced 18.6 tonnes of the precious metal in 2014, the West African nation's prime minister said on Thursday, up from an estimate of 18 tonnes announced in December.

Daniel Kablan Duncan made the announcement during a visit to Randgold Resources Ltd's Tongon mine in the country's northwest. Ivory Coast, a soft commodities powerhouse, is seeking to develop its mining sector and has previously projected gold output of 25 tonnes in 2015. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)