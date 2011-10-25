* Bank agrees $100 mln long-term loan to Altynalmas
* Project will help Kazakh drive to boost gold output
* Kazakh c.bank to buy up country's gold production
* Eurasian Development Bank owned by ex-Soviet states
By Olga Orininskaya
ALMATY, Oct 25 The Eurasian Development Bank, a
state-run joint venture between six former Soviet republics, has
agreed to lend about $100 million to a Kazakh gold miner to help
boost output of the precious metal in the Central Asian country.
The bank, founded in 2006 by Russia and Kazakhstan, said in
a statement on Tuesday it would supply a long-term loan to gold
producer Altynalmas to help the company realise a $150 million
investment project.
Kambar Shalgimbayev, deputy chairman of the bank's
management board, said the loan would be used for the
modernisation of the company's gold plant and associated
infrastructure, as well as the purchase of mining equipment.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, has ambitious
plans to raise annual gold output to 70 tonnes or more by 2015.
It produced 21.4 tonnes of gold in the first seven months of
2011, including 9.7 tonnes of refined gold, official data show.
The central bank has committed to augment its gold reserves
and ease exposure to the dollar by purchasing Kazakhstan's
entire bullion output from next year until at least 2014 or
2015.
"In conditions of global instability, sales of the product
are particularly timely from the point of view of providing
economic stability in Kazakhstan," Shalgimbayev said.
Altynalmas is the mining section of the Akbakai ore field in
the southern Kazakh region of Zhambyl. It is distinct from
Altynalmas Gold, a company co-owned by Ivanhoe Mines ,
which owns a separate gold project in eastern Kazakhstan.
The Eurasian Development Bank said its investment in the
project would support the creation of a mining complex capable
of processing around 1.4 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore
annually.
The company will produce gold ore for refining elsewhere.
Kazakhstan currently has two gold refineries, one operated by
Glencore-controlled Kazzinc and the other by
London-listed copper miner Kazakhmys .
Industry Minister Aset Isekeshev said in July that
Kazakhstan was considering building a third gold refinery.
The Eurasian Development Bank has a charter capital of more
than $1.5 billion. Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan
are also full members of the bank.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Anthony Barker)